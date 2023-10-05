The Gomoa West Assembly is demanding the removal of the Apam District Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Samuel Kofi Odame.

This follows a meeting held on October 2, 2023.

In a statement, the Assembly said the attitude of the commander is against their resolve to maintain security and public safety in the area.

The statement, signed by the Chairman of the Executive Committee, Bismark Baisie Nkum, alleged Chief Supt. Odame has been irresponsible and incompetent to the task expected of him, hence their call for his removal.

Citing various instances of insecurity in the area, the Assembly claimed the commander was aware of potential dangers ahead of celebrations but failed to bring it to the attention of the District Security Council (DISEC) for redress.

Belwo is the full statement: