The matchday Four games kick off this weekend at the various stadia with some exciting games.

The games will be played from Friday, October 6 to Monday, October 9.

At the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa, Aduana FC will host Berekum Chelsea on Friday with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

On Saturday, Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park will welcome Medeama SC with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

In the Sunday games, Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium will host Dreams FC.

At the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese, Nations FC will welcome Legon Cities.

Elsewhere, Karela United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium will welcome Great Olympics.

FC Samartex will travel to Nana Kronmansah Park to play Nsoatreman FC.

Bibiani Gold Stars will welcome Real Tamale United to the DUN’s Park.

Heart of Lions at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope will host Premier League leaders, Bofoakwa Tano.

Kick-off for the Sunday games are scheduled at 15:00GMT.

On Monday, Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium will host struggling Asante Kotoko with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

Full Fixture Below