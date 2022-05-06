Students of Fumesua Anglican Basic and Junior High School have called on the government to immediately complete a six-unit classroom block abandoned at the school premises.

The Assembly Member of the area, Dorothy Donkor says the project started in the first quarter of 2021 with a 6-month completion duration.

But the hope of easing congestion and heat in the classrooms remains far-fetched as the project is abandoned.

The school has a student population of 1,500.

Headmistress of the school, Benedicta Affainie, says each classroom has 55-60 students.

According to her, some of the classroom blocks are not in good condition. Cracks in the building and leaking roof impede teaching and learning.

She is compelled to relocate pupils from one classroom for safety. The Assembly Member says effort to get the abandoned structure completed has yielded no results.

Similar projects have been abandoned at Sarpeh and Asamang in the Ejisu Municipality. The three projects were awarded to one contractor, George Kwabena Boateng.

He claims the projects were awarded to him on sub-contract verbally by Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi Bosiako and the former Ejisu MCE, Serwah Derchie.

He was paid to complete work at the gable level which has been executed.

Questions remain unanswered on the award of such contracts with proper documentation

Chief of Ejisu Asamang, Nana Prempeh Bruhyiaman feels disrespected on the failure to execute the projects as assured. He called on the government to source for funds to complete the projects.

The MCE for Ejisu, Samuel Oduro Frimpong, says he has no documentation on the three projects.

He will therefore write to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development on the way forward.

Attempts to get Bernard Antwi Bosiako to respond to the allegations yielded no results.