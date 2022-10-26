Residents of Kukpum in the Gushegu Municipality of the Northern Region have been forced to convert the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) pavilion into a school due to lack of educational infrastructure in the area.

Speaking to Adom News, some community members said their children have no access to quality education, which they said will affect the growth of the community.

Several complaints have been lodged with the ruling government, and assurances have been given them, yet no structure has been erected for the pupils.

Rather, the residents said the government provided them with pavilions, which they have converted into a school.

Currently, the pupils have no uniforms, chairs or proper amenities, and the school is being run by one volunteer teacher.

The teacher, Jamoon James, told Adom News that he has to balance teaching three different classes, adding that as and when he is out of town, the school is forced to close.

The residents are, therefore, calling on the government to shift his attention to the less- privileged community and ease their burden.