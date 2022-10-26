General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, on Tuesday officially launched his campaign in his bid to become the National Chairman.

The ceremony, which attracted scores of party bigwigs including Prof Joshua Alabi and former Ministers, came off at the Kama Conference Centre, Labone, Accra.

In attendance were parliamentarians; Ellembelle MP; Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, Techiman North MP; Elizabeth Ofosu Agyare, Buem MP; Kofi Adams among others who were led by Banda MP and Deputy Chief Whip, Mr Ahmed Ibrahim.

A former Attorney General, Betty Mould Idrissu who was also present said Mr Nketia was competent to lead the NDC in 2024.

She touted General Mosquito as he is popularly known has over the years demonstrated commitment and dedication towards the growth of the party.

Mr Nketia has been the NDC’s Chief scribe for the past 17 years.

Ahead of the 2024 election, he has announced plans to hang his boot and contest for a much higher position to secure the NDC victory in the general election.

So far, he is the only candidate who has surfaced to compete against the incumbent, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo who is also seeking re-election.

The party has scheduled the election for its national officers for December 17, 2022.