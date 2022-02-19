The National Sports Authority (NSA) has confirmed that the match between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko will be played in front of a full capacity at the Accra Sports Stadium.

According to the press statement by the NSA, the decision to have a full house for the Super Clash was reached after consultation with the Ghana Health Service/COVID-19 Taskforce with all considerations noted.

The NSA had an earlier request to scrap the 25% limit on stadium attendance rejected before the latest U-turn.

In January 2021, government granted permission for football stadia across the country to admit up to 25% capacity, a revision from the ‘no fans’ at stadium directive that came into effect at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

READ ALSO:

Per the directive to have a full capacity stadium for the game, mandatory COVID-19 safety protocols will however be ensured, while vaccination centres will be set up at the stadium to offer jabs to spectators and the general public.

The porcupine warriors head into the game at the top of the league, 12 points above local rivals, Hearts who occupy the eight position on Sunday, 19th February.