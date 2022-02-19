The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has been petitioned to investigate the New Patriotic Party’s Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye.

The petition against the regional chairman was filed by youth activist, Kwame Asare Obeng, also called A Plus.

He alleges that Abronye had claimed that former President John Dramani Mahama had been fingered by former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu “in a corruption scandal involving the aversion of some Fifteen Million Dollars meant for the development of the Western Region after the discovery of oil in the region.”

Mr. Baffoe is further alleged to have said that the former President, in an effort to thwart investigations into the alleged corruption scandal, had the Police Officer conducting the said investigations murdered.

He also alleged in the said interview that he had credible evidence of the former President’s involvement in the mysterious death of the aforementioned Police Officer.

Given the gravity of the allegations made by Mr. Kwame Baffoe in the said interview, A Plus insists that it is only fair and proper “that your office conducts a full scale investigation into the allegations.”

Already, Mr. Baffoe is facing charge of false publication at the Circuit Court for claiming that the former President was plotting to stage a coup.

Meanwhile, the NPP MP for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong is also being asked to be investigated by one Mahmoud Osman.

He accuses the legislator of alleging that former President John Mahama was responsible for the murder of the former Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, J. B. Danquah.

“Hon. Kennedy Agyapong in the said interview, further alleged that the former President had J. B. Danquah killed because the former MP was in possession of his naked pictures,” hence the need to “conducts a full scale investigation into the allegations,” part of the petition stated.