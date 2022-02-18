The eight-year-old girl, who held the trophy during the opening ceremony of the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana, has been revealed.

The picture of the little girl, identified as Mimi Boateng, who was carried in a palanquin, has been going viral for several years.

Since then, many had wondered where the little girl was after grabbing the spotlight. It has been revealed after she reacted to a story from Pulse Ghana.

However, 14 years after the tournament she is currently studying abroad and celebrated her 21st birthday last month.

Today I am 21 years old on the 21st of the first month in 2021 in the 21st century! Whew pic.twitter.com/QOm6Hin5Qf — nanteɛ (@mimiboat_) January 21, 2021

Despite efforts from the Black Stars to claim the title for the fifth time, they were slugged down in a 1-0 defeat in the semi finals of the tournament by Cameroon.

Ghana, however, went on to finish third after beating Ivory Coast in the third-place playoffs, while Egypt beat Cameroon in the final to be crowned champions.