For many who know D Black, he is just a famous name in the music fraternity; having composed a couple of hits and managed artistes under his record label.

But, his journey to the land of fame was not a smooth ride. Despite touching down into the country with a few cedis to start up, D Black was just a dog in a pack of wolves.

As far back as 2010, D Black started his career as a member of a ‘two-man group’ featuring Kwaku T. They released an album titled Target Practice.

Barely a year after, the Desmond Kwesi Blackmore brand metamorphosed into D-Black da Ghana Bwouy, a name under which he released his first album.

Surprisingly, D Black started off with a gospel genre with a bit of rap; a track titled Somebody featuring Kwabena Kwabena, he said on Adom TV‘s Ahosepe Xtra.

For his second single, he recruited Dr Cryme for a 2011 BET nominated track, Get on the Dancefloor.

Then he became a household name following series of collaborations with the hottest musician then, Castro.

Currently, he has transcended from a musician to executive producer and boss of Black Avenue Muzik. He signed on high ranked artistes including Joey B, DJ Breezy Freda Rhymz, Sefa, Dahlin Gage, Wisa Greid, Ms. Forson, Osayo and rapper Nina Ricchie.

He is also an entrepreneur and owner of Club Onyx. He can also boast of ownership of Oasis Event Centre.

