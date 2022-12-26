The second edition of the annual Freedom Wave Concert, powered by musicians Shatta Wale and Medikal, got the Accra Sports Stadium on fire on December 25, 2022.

The venue was packed in numbers with fans chanting on top of their voices as the duo entered the 40,000-capacity arena to entertain them.

This is the first time in a long time that fans will throng the popular sports grounds for a musical concert in such magnitude.

Adom FM’s Aiowa Ofive captured highlights from the event making waves on social media.

Meanwhile, Black Sherif, Keche, Wendy Shay, Quamina MP, Kofi Jamar, Phrimpong, and Joey B were some of the other artistes who graced the event.

