The Founder of Emerge New Woman, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Lady Mae, is appealing to Ghanaians to seek for help from right authorities when they are going through difficulties and challenges in their lives.



According to her, women, especially in Africa are suffering in silence over challenges in life that have grounded their ability to achieve their goals, aspirations and dreams.



She stated that a number of women have suffered in silence to protect a relative who has been victimised but added that the purpose of Emerge New woman is for such people to help curb the long suffering in their respective lives.

“Women should live but rather not to just exist, they should embrace the challenges and work around them to live to fulfill their dreams,” she added.

Emerge New Woman is an organisation that seeks to empower women with emotional frustrations through the journey of recovery into achieving a life of fulfilment.



Speaking at the NGO’s annual event, Lady Mae urged women to seek help whenever they are in difficulties.

Dignitaries such as clinical psychologists, counsellors and some renowned women of God such as prophetess OT Linda and Mama Francisca Duncan Williams graced the occasion.

“The NGO is a good initiative which has come a long way to help vulnerable women as plans are underway to build a Centre for Development and Empowerment to empower women,” Lady Mae said.