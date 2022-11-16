Veteran actor Fred Amugi is now a happy man after his sole wish for his 74th birthday was fulfilled.

The actor left Ghanaians in tears when he revealed his wish is to be a brand ambassador and a billboard erected in his honour.

He pleaded with corporate Ghana and other international bodies to use him while he is alive, as he assured of doing his possible best to represent the designated brand in a positive light.

Mr Amugi, who was in a somber mood while making the plea, remarked that his wish is not for monetary gains but a reminder of his immense contribution to the film industry.

Barely a week after, Caveman watches, a solely-owned Ghanaian luxury brand has secured a deal with the actor.

The CEO, who announced the news in an Instagram post, mentioned a positive deal that would leave Mr Amugi beyond satisfied.

Mr Amugi also noted he is grateful to be alive to see his wish gradually happening. He expressed gratitude to the CEO and other persons who made his dream become reality.