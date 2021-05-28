Member of Parliament for Madina constituency, Francis-Xavier Sosu, has taken to social media to share photos of his adorable family.

The photos were to announce the arrival of a new member of his nuclear family.

The Madina MP, Francis Sosu and his wife with their daughter

The proud father, who was beside himself with joy, quoted part of the Bible and prayed for God’s blessings upon her.

He identified the baby girl as Mia Gayra Ahenkan Sosu who becomes the fourth child.

The photos also captured her naming ceremony and christening held over the weekend.

Posting the photos, he wrote: Help me welcome our latest addition to the Sosu family. The Bible says Children are a heritage from the Lord. Psalm 127:3. We receive her with love and pray for grace to train her in the way of the Lord.

ALSO READ:

We pray she grows in the fear of God to serve her generation. Thanks to all those who supported us over the weekend during her naming ceremony and Christening.