A former New Patriotic Party (NPP) New Juaben North Chairman has called on government to consider a possible change in the duration of the Senior High School (SHS) from three years to four years.

According to Kwadwo Agyemang Boateng, the duration is a critical factor for government to consider in its quest to improve the quality of education.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Chairman Boateng indicated the three-year duration has deprived the education sector of many good things.

He, therefore, noted the government must consider reverting to the four-year duration system.

“The future of our children lies with the decisions we make. Somehow, we know where we are coming from and that can inform certain decisions we make in the future.

“The Education Minister is the principal advisor in that sector and I want to tell him to sit down and reflect if we are in a good place,” he said.

Chairman Boateng stressed through the four-year duration, a lot of talents including athletes, and footballers among others were identified through interco and other extra-curricula activities which have all been done away with now due to how short the academic calendar has become.

The duration of the secondary level education has always been tossed between three and four years depending on which political party was in power.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration under former President John Agyekum Kufuor, changed it from three to four years – kick-starting a chain reaction whose end is not in sight.

The NDC under the late President John Evans Atta Mills did not fail expectations and reversed the duration to three years.

The NDC government that took over the helm of affairs after Professor Mills, the John Mahama-led administration, maintained the duration at three years.

However, as another NPP government led by Nana Akufo-Addo wields power, Mr Boateng has proposed the duration must be reconsidered to meet up with the current system, particularly job creation and job seeking after school.

Meanwhile, he urged if a review in the duration will further burden the cost on government, it must also come with a review in the free SHS policy.