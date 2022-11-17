A former New Patriotic Party (NPP) New Juaben Chairman has said he is disappointed in the Minority in Parliament over their posture in the ongoing censure hearing against Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Kwadwo Agyemang Boateng has stated he expected the Minority to appear before the committee with every fact and evidence they need to push their case.

“These are serious allegations the proponents are making but it seems they are wasting everyone’s time because they should have itemised the issues with all the facts since they know the implications of wrong data. I am worried because it seems they just want to make noise to be heard,” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.

The start of hearings of the eight-member Ad hoc Committee probing the basis for a vote of censure against Mr Ofori-Atta was held on Tuesday.

Embattled Mr Ofori-Atta had written prior to the committee meeting to request for full particulars of the allegations against him in the Minority’s motion.

While the committee’s clerk said he had not received the formal record of the evidence from the Minority, Mr Forson said he had sent the notice of evidence via hyperlinks because the clerk’s notice to him had come in a letter sent via WhatsApp.

As the debate escalated, the Minority members of the committee appealed for flexibility and the urgent handling of the allegations against the Finance Minister.

Mr Ofori-Atta has been accused of gross mismanagement of the economy, and conflict of interest among others.

But to Mr Agyemang, the allegations are nothing new, hence the reason the Majority decided not to support the course.

“I will really commend the Speaker for setting up the committee because we wouldn’t have understood the issues,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Ofori-Atta is expected to respond to the claims the Minority has made against him on Friday.

