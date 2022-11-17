The 2022/23 MTN FA Cup round of 64 draw was held at the Secretariat of the Ghana Football Association.

Glorious Accra Hearts of Oak defeated Bechem United to win the last edition- that was the second straight time they were winning and will look to once again clinch it this time around.

The ‘Phobians’, who have won most FAcups, will face Uncle T United in round 64.

Last season’s runners-up Bechem United will also clash with Ghanaian champions Asante Kotoko in Kumasi.

Aduana Stars faces Dormaa Unity SC while Berekum Chelsea meet Wa Suntaa.

Asekem FC will host Dreams FC in Beposo, and Pro Players Academy play King Faisal FC.

The matches will be played from December 20-29, 2022.

Below is the full draw:

NORTHERN REGION

RTU vs Kumbung Binbiem FC

STK Stars FC vs Walewale Catholic Stars

Tamale City vs Steadfast

Wa Power FC vs Maana FC

Wa Suntaa vs Berekum Chelsea

BRONG AHAFO REGION

Dormaa Unity SC vs Aduana Stars

Bofoakwa Tano vs Kassena Nan-Kana FC

Baffour Soccer Academy vs Nsoatreman FC

BA United vs Debibi United

Wamanafo Mighty Royals vs Berekum Arsenals

ASHANTI REGION

Pro Players vs King Faisal

Nations FC vs PAC Academy

Benab FC vs Soccer 4 Souls

Asante Kotoko vs Bechem United

EASTERN REGION

Asekem FC vs Dreams FC

Krystal Palace vs Okwahu United

A5 Rences FC vs Best XI FC

Golden Kicks FC vs Great Olympics

Legon Cities vs Accra Lions

Liberty Professionals vs Accra Athletic

MSK Zilina FC vs Koforidua Semper Fi

Prampram Uncle T United vs Hearts of Oak

CENTRAL REGION

WAFA vs Skyy FC

Ebusua Dwarfs vs Kenpong Football Academy

Swedru All Blacks vs Venomous Vipers

Kotoku Royals vs Na God FC

WESTERN SOUTH REGION

Karela United vs Medeama

Nzema Kotoko vs Fijao Soccer Academy

WESTERN NORTH REGION

Sefwi All Stars vs Bibiani Goldstars

Adwoafoman FC vs FC Samartex 1996

VOLTA REGION