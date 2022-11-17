The 2022/23 MTN FA Cup round of 64 draw was held at the Secretariat of the Ghana Football Association.
Glorious Accra Hearts of Oak defeated Bechem United to win the last edition- that was the second straight time they were winning and will look to once again clinch it this time around.
The ‘Phobians’, who have won most FAcups, will face Uncle T United in round 64.
Last season’s runners-up Bechem United will also clash with Ghanaian champions Asante Kotoko in Kumasi.
Aduana Stars faces Dormaa Unity SC while Berekum Chelsea meet Wa Suntaa.
Asekem FC will host Dreams FC in Beposo, and Pro Players Academy play King Faisal FC.
The matches will be played from December 20-29, 2022.
- Below is the full draw:
NORTHERN REGION
- RTU vs Kumbung Binbiem FC
- STK Stars FC vs Walewale Catholic Stars
- Tamale City vs Steadfast
- Wa Power FC vs Maana FC
- Wa Suntaa vs Berekum Chelsea
BRONG AHAFO REGION
- Dormaa Unity SC vs Aduana Stars
- Bofoakwa Tano vs Kassena Nan-Kana FC
- Baffour Soccer Academy vs Nsoatreman FC
- BA United vs Debibi United
- Wamanafo Mighty Royals vs Berekum Arsenals
ASHANTI REGION
- Pro Players vs King Faisal
- Nations FC vs PAC Academy
- Benab FC vs Soccer 4 Souls
- Asante Kotoko vs Bechem United
EASTERN REGION
- Asekem FC vs Dreams FC
- Krystal Palace vs Okwahu United
- A5 Rences FC vs Best XI FC
- Golden Kicks FC vs Great Olympics
- Legon Cities vs Accra Lions
- Liberty Professionals vs Accra Athletic
- MSK Zilina FC vs Koforidua Semper Fi
- Prampram Uncle T United vs Hearts of Oak
CENTRAL REGION
- WAFA vs Skyy FC
- Ebusua Dwarfs vs Kenpong Football Academy
- Swedru All Blacks vs Venomous Vipers
- Kotoku Royals vs Na God FC
WESTERN SOUTH REGION
- Karela United vs Medeama
- Nzema Kotoko vs Fijao Soccer Academy
WESTERN NORTH REGION
- Sefwi All Stars vs Bibiani Goldstars
- Adwoafoman FC vs FC Samartex 1996
VOLTA REGION
- Volta Rangers FC vs Aflao Agbogba FC
- Heart of Lions vs Adidome Unity Stars