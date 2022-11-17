

Zimbabwe Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s ex-wife, Marry Mubaiwa, has warned that she is contemplating suicide, saying that people should not be surprised if she takes her own life.

This comes after she had her right arm amputated in September.

The ailing Marry Mubaiwa has been critically ill for several months after she was diagnosed with acute lymphoedema. However, several applications to seek treatment outside the country were rejected by the courts.

The former model and video vixen said that she is considering suicide due to the extreme pain that she is in.

Marry Mubaiwa, Zimbabwe Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s ailing ex-wife, warns she may commit suicide [Images: Twitter/Zimlive & Facebook]

Apart from her physical health, which she said is deteriorating, Marry Mubaiwa said that she is not mentally well as she is suffering from depression. She has not seen her kids since 2019.

Speaking to the South African publication, Sunday Times, Marry Mubaiwa said,

“I am not well at all, and I feel that if I had gone out of the country to seek better treatment, I would be better, but the court refused to give me my passport as part of bail conditions.

“Especially not seeing my children is very painful to me. Sometimes I start having thoughts of committing suicide — and don’t be surprised [if I do]. I have not spoken to my kids, and I have not seen them since 2019.”

Marry Mubaiwa and VP Constantino Chiwenga in happier times (Image Credit: NewsDay)

The former second lady added,

Our children have nothing to do with what is happening between us … These are young children. I always ask myself what he says to them about me. These are kids who need their mother.

Mubaiwa also insisted that she is innocent of all charges laid against her.

I spent nights and days crying, asking God: ‘Why did you let this happen to me?’ Everything I am accused of, I didn’t do it.

Right now, I am so sick. I am having challenges with my legs that are swollen and so painful, and the doctors told me after the amputation of my right arm that my body has too much fluid.

Colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi [Image: Facebook/Colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi]

Marry Mubaiwa also wished her ex-husband, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, well following his new marriage to Colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi.

I wish them all the happiness in the world.