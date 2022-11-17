Strategic Communications Africa Ltd. (Stratcomm Africa), Ghana’s premier total Communications Agency has established an Annual Brand Reputation Week and Awards.

Through this initiative, Stratcomm Africa provides a rare opportunity to individuals and organisations to deepen their appreciation of effective communication approaches for personal brand enhancement as well as business/ organisational growth and survival.

Stratcomm Africa launched the Annual Brand Reputation Week and Awards on 16th November 2022 to coincide with the commemoration of Global Entrepreneurship Week celebrated annually from 14th – 20th November. This is a week set aside especially to celebrate entrepreneurs and empower them to scale up their businesses.

This year, Stratcomm Africa is focusing on the brand reputation needs of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) with the theme, SKILL UP IN COMMUNICATION TO SCALE UP YOUR BUSINESS.

Stratcomm Africa began as a business 28 years ago from a home study desk, then operated for some years from a converted shipping container. Now headquartered in the central business district of Accra, it is an internationally recognized award winning total communication company delivering communication excellence to numerous individuals and organisations. Stratcomm Africa has been recognized among Ghana’s prestigious Club 100 in three different years.

The Founder and CEO of Stratcomm Africa, Ms. Esther A.N Cobbah says “Stratcomm Africa has always been committed to demonstrating the power of communication with respect to Africa’s development.”

Our aim in introducing Brand Communication Week and Awards is to help focus attention on the value that a strong brand reputation brings to countries, communities, organisations and individuals. This year, we have decided to focus on SMEs as their growth positively impacts national development”. She added, “Stratcomm Africa has the capacity to work with enterprises to get their message down to raise their bottom line and with development agencies to achieve social impact.

Activities to be undertaken annually include an organisational growth forum, brand reputation clinics, competitions and awards etc. The clinics are for individuals desiring their personal brands, businesses seeking to grow their bottom line and development agencies seeking to enhance their impact among others.

During the Brand Reputation week, students of the Department of Communication Studies, University of Ghana, Legon, will be attached to Stratcomm Africa consultants as a knowledge sharing and training opportunity for them.

This year, the event is scheduled for 30th November with specially curated business enhancing brand reputation interventions for selected SMEs. Digital communication and one-on-one communication clinics will be a key feature. This is indeed an exciting opportunity for small and medium-sized enterprises in Ghana as we all work together to support the development of SMEs, our communities and Ghana as a whole.

The Brand Reputation Awards, the first of which will be held in November 2023 will celebrate and reward SMEs who use innovative and effective communications approaches and techniques to grow their business.

In Ghana, SMEs account for 92% of all businesses and about 70% of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). It is therefore beyond dispute that SMEs have the potential to support domestically driven growth in both emerging and established industries and to increase the economy’s resilience.

ABOUT STRATCOMM AFRICA

Stratcomm Africa is a total marketing Communication, Agency with offerings in Public Relations and Reputation Management, Advertising and Marketing, Events Management, Communication for Development, and Communication Research. Stratcomm Africa specializes in evolving and implementing integrated communications strategies for individuals and organizations, public and private, local and international. Stratcomm Africa has over the years gained both local and international recognition for its excellent delivery in marketing communications and as a business.

These include the International Public Relations Association (IPRA) United Nations (UN) award for Public Relations (PR) and Sustainable Development 2016, the Institute of Public Relations (IPR) PR Consultancy of the Year (2013 & 2014), PR Consultancy of the Year (Extractive and Manufacturing respectively), Association of Ghanaian Industries (AGI) Business Promotion Consultancy of the Year (2013), Ghana Club 100 2014, 2015, 2016, CSR Initiative of the Year and Professional Services Company of the Year (2017) from the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI) amongst a host of several other awards.