New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Chairman for New Juaben North, Kwadwo Boateng-Agyemang, has picked nomination forms to contest the Eastern Regional chairmanship race.

He was accompanied to the NPP’s Regional office by some Constituency Chairmen whom he has served for the past 12 years.

This comes a few days after he announced plans to lead the party at the Regional level.

Having won the Constituency elections for the fourth time, Chairman Kwadwo Boateng Agyemang is convinced the delegates will vote massively for him.

The 53-year-old has served the NPP in the Eastern region in various capacities including a campaign coordinator for former Member of Parliament for New Juaben North constituency, Hackman Owusu Agyemang, 2007.