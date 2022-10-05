A former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Chairman for New Juaben North, Kwadwo Boateng-Agyemang, has condemned what he describes as a deliberate attempt by some persons to run down the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).



According to him, there are some “criminal” personnel in the institution who are deepening the cracks and woes of ECG.



He made these comments on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen following days of technical challenges faced by ECG prepaid vending customers.



The company in the past few days had technical challenges affecting smooth service provision to prepaid customers in some operational areas of the country.



The Management of ECG in a release dated October 1, 2022, however, announced that the issues of the third party vending have been resolved.



But to Chairman Boateng, the issue must not be treated lightly but thorough investigations conducted to get to the root of the matter.



“There are cartels who are wreaking havoc in ECG. They make huge sums of money for themselves and when they incur losses, they attribute it to poor management when they know they are diverting revenue. We are creating huge problems for our future generation,” he said.



To him, it is about time parliament restructured the civil servant laws as there are more rots happening there than in the public sectors, especially among politicians.



“ECG’s canker dates back into the years. They can procure materials and will not even touch them and they will turn into scraps, import things and abandon them at the port for them to deteriorate. It is about time parliament re-look at the civil servant laws and made amendments. We need to change the status quo,” he cautioned.