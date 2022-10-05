The Ghana Football Association [GFA] has nominated four players for the 2022/23 NASCO Player of the Month for the month of September.

Bright Adjei and Kwame Adom Frimpong, both from Aduana FC and Medeama duo Kwasi Donsu and Kofi Asmah have all been nominated for the monthly accolade.

The winner is set to receive a 43-inch NASCO Television set from Electroland Ghana Limited.

Winner for the award will be announced live on the next edition of the GFA News Bulletin.

Below are the statistics of the nominees: