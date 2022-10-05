Assistant coach for the Black Stars, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has assured the team will make an impact in Qatar despite struggling to win games.

As part of the preparations for the Mundial, Ghana played Brazil in an international friendly which ended in a 3-0 defeat for the Stars.

In their second game, however, the four-time African champions recorded a 1-0 win over 139th-ranked Nicaragua.

Following those performances, Ghanaians have questioned the quality of the playing body.

However, Didi Dramani, who is a former Asante Kotoko head trainer believes the team will come good and make an impact in Qatar.

“We will impress because I believe we have the quality and learning curve to show but in a modest and humble manner,” he assured during an interview with Graphic Sports.

Ghana, who are in Group H will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up its group stage adventure with its much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

The 2022 global showpiece will kick off from November 20 to December 18.