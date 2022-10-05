Former Ghana midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah, has taken up a new challenge as a football agent after announcing his retirement from football.

The former Juventus wing-back last played for Serie A side, Cagliari in 2021.

Asamoah spent his entire senior career in Italy playing for Udinese, Juventus, Inter Milan, and Cagliari.

In an social media post, Kwadwo Asamoah expressed his gratitude to his agent, Frederico Pastorello for the support.

Amazing time. Always a pleasure working with you @fedepastorello https://t.co/cw6JynoDCD — Kwadwo Asamoah (@Asabob20) October 4, 2022

Asamoah, who featured in the 2010 World Cup won six Italian Serie A titles, four Italian Cups and three Italian Super Cups during his successful time at Juventus.

Always the same amazing boy @asamoahkwadwo !!! Good luck 🍀 for your new challenge as #footballagent !! à Milan, Italy https://t.co/qtY39AtGZM — Federico Pastorello (@fedepastorello) October 4, 2022

Asamoah played for Ghana from 2008 to 2019. He featured at the 2008, 2010, 2012 and 2013 AFCONs.

The nimble-footed wide man also played at the 2014 World Cup for the Black Stars.