Former General Secretary of GMA warns against unwarranted excuse duties

The former General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Prof. Titus Beyuo has warned doctors about the dangers and legal consequences of issuing unwarranted excuse duties.

He emphasized the ethical and legal repercussions that come with the authority to grant medical excuses.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, he criticized the misuse of medical excuse duties, citing a troubling trend where individuals seek medical exemptions for non-medical reasons.

This comes on the back of the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) leaked audio in the ongoing ambulance purchase trial where the Attorney General, Godfred Dame is said to have advised the third accused, Richard Jakpa to delay the case by obtaining a medical excuse.

“You are an attorney general, and you’re telling someone to delay the case because you are not around. Don’t you have any other legal means to delay the case? And you want him to go for an excuse duty, which means this is something people do now,” he remarked.

The NDC Parliamentary candidate for Lambussie further underscored the existence of laws governing the issuance of medical excuses.

He warned that, any doctor caught issuing a fraudulent excuse could face severe repercussions, including losing their medical license.

“Doctors are only permitted to provide excuse duty when necessary. There are laws governing excuse duty, and writing a fake excuse for duty could lead to the loss of a doctor’s license when discovered. “It is against professional regulations, and there must be a valid reason for the excuse duty. This practice is based on trust,” he added.

