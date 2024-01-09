Nana Boakye, a former constituency chairman and campaign manager for Member of Parliament, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah is aspiring to replace him for the Tema-West constituency seat in the upcoming elections.

He believes he has the expertise and is the best candidate to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to victory in the parliamentary elections.

“Having served this constituency from the grassroots, I began as a polling agent and rose through the ranks and became a constituency chairman. Having won two elections for this party as the campaign manager, everyone in the party saw what I did, and they believed I could lead the constituency,” he said.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday, the parliamentary aspirant said his major focus would be to reduce the unemployment rate in his constituency if elected MP.

“What I intend to do as a parliamentary candidate is to build the human capital based in the constituency. Africa is sitting on a youth unemployment time bomb waiting to detonate.

“f we start skill development training and have a proper exit plan for our youth, they won’t be dependent on the government. I intend to roll out a program where we will build an ultra-modern youth resource development center in the constituency to enable them start businesses on their own,” he said.

Nana Boakye also touted the NPP administration’s achievements in road infrastructure in Tema West, stating that only areas left are Ajei Kojo and Sakumono.

