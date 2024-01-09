The dream by Chef Faila to end her cook-a-thon at a record 240 hours has been shuttered.

Despite her strong desire to persist, her team plans to end the event at 10:am on Wednesday, January 10, about 14 hours short of her ambitious goal.

But she has cooked for a record 216-hours surpassing the current record holder.

The cook-a-thon, designed to showcase culinary prowess and break records, has been a remarkable effort, yielding over 200 meals and serving more than 400 portions.

However, concerns have arisen within her team regarding her well-being.

Despite the 18-member medical team concluding that Chef Faila is fit to proceed, her personal team which includes her husband, has expressed fear about her wellbeing.

Though she is not happy about the development, she has agreed to do as her team says.

Speaking to the media, her husband said Chef Faila has broken the record and has attained enough fame to continue her private endeavors.

The cook-a-thon has been a grueling yet inspiring venture, showcasing Faila’s dedication to her craft and her commitment to pushing the boundaries.

Her initial goal was 120 hours, but with the motivation from her supporters and dignitaries who have thronged the venue at Modern City hotel, Tamale, Chef Faila doubled the attempt hours.