The Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana, Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo, has sent an emotional call for responsible journalism ahead of the upcoming elections, emphasizing the pivotal role media plays in maintaining peace and stability in the nation.

Acknowledging the crucial role the media plays during electoral processes, Justice Torkornoo expressed concern over the potential impact of sensationalism on the nation’s harmony.

She cautioned against the dissemination of information that could incite unrest, urging journalists to be vigilant gatekeepers and promoters of accurate and responsible reporting.

During her address, the Chief Justice emphasized the need for journalists to acquire a profound understanding of the legal intricacies surrounding elections.

She challenged them to move beyond clichéd statements such as “elections are won or lost at the polling station,” encouraging a deeper comprehension of the legal significance behind this phrase.

Explaining the legal nuances, Justice Torkornoo clarified that, the statement underscores the critical importance of the quality of evidence presented at polling stations in determining the outcome of elections.

She stressed the accessibility of essential documents, such as the pin sheet, to all political parties, emphasizing transparency in the electoral process.

In a plea to the media, the Chief Justice implored journalists to confront disputing parties with the available legal structures when conflicts arise.

By doing so, she believes that fanciful notions can be dispelled, preventing unnecessary anxiety among the public.

Justice Torkornoo urged the media to act as a force for stability, presenting facts and promoting an understanding of the legal procedures that govern electoral disputes.

