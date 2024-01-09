Twenty-seven pupils from the Daabaa D/A Basic Junior High School in the Atwima Nwabiagya North district of the Ashanti region have received an annual prize award of a tablet each for their performances.

The prize awards, initiated three years ago by Dr. Kwame Addo Kufuor is to reward three best academic performing pupils from each JHS year level. (1,2&3).

Dr. Kwame Addo Kufuor, a former Minister of Defence and Interior, who happens to be a sub-chief of the Daabaa Community, initiated the prize scheme to enhance the studies of the pupils with modern gadgets.

Some family and friends, as well as recipients and their teachers, gathered at the Addo Kufuor family house at Daabaa for the presentation.

They were enthused with the gesture.

The tablet award, which is in its third year, has helped improve the pupils performance academically, said headmistress of Daabaa D/A Basic JHS.

Madam Beatrice Kusi, speaking to Nhyira News, said, the tablet prizes have challenged many of her pupils to perform better.

She also disclosed that, it has helped the school to chalk success in the inter-schools “Spelling B” contest in the district.

She appealed to the benevolent Dr. Addo Kufuor to keep up the good work to motivate the pupils and help raise their school’s standards.

