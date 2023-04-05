National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Boakye has said timing for the presidential and parliamentary primaries is very good.

According to Nana B, as he is popularly known, the date will give candidates ample time to campaign very well.

“I am very excited about the date for the presidential primary because it gives the candidate sometime to campaign within the year. The timing for the presidential primary is very good. The date for our parliamentary primaries would really help the party” he said in an interview on Asempa FMs Ekosii Sen Tuesday.

The NPP has set November 4, 2023, as the date for its presidential primaries to select a flagbearer for the general elections in 2024.

However, if more than five candidates file to run in the primaries, the party will call a Special Congress on August 26.

The nomination period for the presidential primaries will begin on May 26 and end on June 24, 2023.

The party has also announced that parliamentary primaries will be held in February 2024.

However, Nana B noted that, the parliamentary primaries for areas with sitting MPs would come last because the party wants its MPs to have full concentration in Parliament.