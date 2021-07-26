A 30-year-old forest guard, Adu Ameyaw, has been shot by a logger at Ayum Forest Reserve, a government-restricted forest at Antronie in the Sunyani East Municipality of the Bono Region.

The incident happened last Friday, July 23, 2021, between the hours of 10:00 pm.

According to the Youth Leader of Antronie community, Adu Richard, illegal deforestation has been a major threat in the Ayum Forest Reserve, posing danger to inhabitants.

The victim, Adu Ameyaw.

He further explained the youth of the area have, in recent times, declared war against illegal cutting of trees but have received several threatening messages from these illegal loggers.



He revealed he only had a call from one of his boys that the victim, Mr Ameyaw, had been shot and sustained critical injuries by the suspected illegal loggers at the Ayum Forest Reserve.

The victim is currently in critical condition and admitted at Sunyani Regional Hospital where his legs are on the verge of being amputated.

The case has since been reported to Atronie Police Station as they manhunt for the suspect.