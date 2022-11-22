US-based Ghanaian musician shot dead in Colombus

A Ghanaian musician based in the United States, Britney Boateng, was shot dead on Monday, November 21.

This reportedly ensued during a heated altercation between Britney, 22, and 41-year-old Tyona Dodson in the East Side, Colombus.

Tyona is believed to be Britney’s sister-in-law.

According to Colombus Division police, the shooting occurred early in the morning.

Detectives have arrested a 41-year-old woman for the deadly shooting that occurred overnight on S. Weyant Ave. Tyona Dodson is charged with murder in the death of Britney Boateng. Investigators have determined an argument between both women led to the fatal shooting. pic.twitter.com/n5rPTPfoIO — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) November 21, 2022

The police say they were called to the residence at about 1:00 am where they found Britney with a gunshot wound.

The musician was subsequently pronounced dead moments later.

Image source: Britney Boateng on Facebook

Tyona Dodson has been charged with murder and is currently in police custody.

She is scheduled to make her first court appearance.

Meanwhile, Britney’s friends and close relations have shared their consolation on social media.