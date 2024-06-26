Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew has called on authorities to refurbish the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale.

The Le Havre forward made this plea after scoring twice in the All-Stars team’s 2-1 victory over the Northern Region select side last weekend.

Following the match, Ayew emphasized the urgent need for improvement to the stadium’s pitch to boost the quality of football played there.

“It went really well. It was great. We have a wonderful stadium here, and I hope and pray that we’ll be able to work on the pitch for it to be better for our teams who are here,” Ayew stated.

“So Kerala United, Tamale City, and also the national team will have the chance to play and come back for the Northern people to see us because when we look at the stadium it’s a great stadium,” he added.

Ayew’s appeal aligns with a recent request by Assistant Black Stars Captain, Thomas Partey, who has urged the government to invest in at least one world-class stadium to elevate the standard of football in Ghana.