Former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan has urged patience with the Black Stars under Otto Addo’s leadership, following their recent resurgence in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

After a string of nine winless matches, Ghana triumphed 2-1 against Mali in Bamako and secured a thrilling 4-3 victory over the Central African Republic in Kumasi’s Baba Yara Stadium.

Speaking on UTV, Gyan emphasized the importance of maintaining continuity within the squad, suggesting that retaining 80% of the current players for at least five years could propel Ghana back to its former footballing heights.

“The team has given us hope in their last two games. The important thing is the win and nothing else. They have raised the spirit high. I will urge Ghanaians to support the team but what matters most is consistency.

“We should take it game by game and make sure we win. We have quality. It is a young team which is a new generation of the Black Stars. You could see none of the new players have played more than 30 games and that tells you it’s a new generation” he stated.

He also cautioned against placing undue pressure on the team, noting their transitional phase.

“We should limit our expectations and not dwell in the past. Let’s forget about the past (what we did) and focus on this team. We should build them to a certain level. We are building a team so we should not be thinking of winning AFCON trophies, if we win it’s a plus.

“In five years, if we can maintain 80% of this team they can dominate. It should be a five-year project and I’m sure they can deliver,” he added.

Asamoah Gyan, Ghana’s leading all-time goalscorer who retired in June 2023, remains a respected voice in Ghanaian football.