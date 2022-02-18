Fisherfolk and boat operators in the Oti Region have made a passionate appeal to the government to help ensure the regular supply of commodities to fishermen in the area in order to ensure productive economic activities.

Fishermen and boat operators at Kabiti in the Nkwanta South Municipality are experiencing a shortage of premix fuel, a situation at hand that is affecting business and movement.

According to the fisherfolk and boat operators, they find it difficult to fend for their families due to their inability to go to work regularly following the premix shortage.

In an interview with Adom News’ reporter, Obrempongba K.Owusu, the fisherfolk and boat operators expressed anger at the development and indicated that the situation is being caused by some individuals hoarding and selling it at a high price for them.

The fisherfolk indicated that they have suffered the unfortunate artificial shortage which has led to the collapse of business and affected their livelihoods.

They lamented that a gallon of premix fuel that was selling at Gh¢60 now sells at Gh¢180-200 to them from an authorised sale point and provision shops.

The fisherfolk, who poured out their frustrations, said they could not cope with the situation anymore and therefore called on the Ministry of Fisheries to intervene.

Premix fuel is a subsidised petroleum product for artisanal fishers in the marine and inland fisheries sector to power their outboard motors for fishing.