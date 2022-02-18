The National Organiser of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on the rank and file of the party in the Central Region to rally behind the tenure of Kwamena Minta Nyarku, the NDC’s Member of Parliament (MP) for Cape Coast North.

According to Joshua Akamba, the MP deserves the support of everybody in the Constituency going into the 2024 general election.

He was of the view that the MP deserves to be politically protected to maintain the support the party had from the university community in the last elections.

The NDC’s National Organiser made this call in an interview on Accra FM, Thursday, February 17, 2022.

He recalled how the party suffered to get people from the University of Cape Coast community to get into mainstream politics.

READ ALSO:

“This gentleman has done a lot for the NDC in the university community and there is a need for him to be protected to consolidate the gains of the party in the university community,” he said.

“As a leader, I recall the role I played in having people like Mr Nyarku come on board in the last general election,” he added.

He explained that at a point in the last election, the Central Regional executives shied away from the university community and it was upon his insistence that the regional leadership with the support of Mr Nyarku rallied his colleagues in the university to support the NDC.

“This is a personality who took it upon himself without any support from the party to make the party visible on the university campus and the party owes him gratitude,” Mr Akamba stated.

He called for more support for the MP to do more for the party.