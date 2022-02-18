Dancehall King, Shatta Wale, has insisted that his kiss with his bodyguard which was captured in a trending video is absolutely normal.

Social media went buzzing with comments from Ghanaians who expressed their displeasure with the superstar for taking his jokes too far.

Music lovers, who have observed trends, have suspected that the act is just to garner attention ahead of the release of his anticipated album.

Others suggested he is subtly in support of the controversial LGBTQ, causing lead advocate of the Anti-LGBTQ bill, Sam George, to react.

However, the Dem Confuse crooner has indicated that he does not discriminate, and everyone is entitled to their preferred sexual orientation.

In a response he gave on Facebook, he said kissing is a bloodline activity in the Shatta Movement camp, adding that many of his members have received his brotherly kiss.

He listed seven other persons who he has locked lips with.

Per his perspective, the ‘holy kiss’ is what binds the team stronger in spirit, and it is in fulfillment to a scriptural teaching in Romans 16:16.