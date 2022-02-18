A veteran highlife musician, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, says he is ready to provide evidence to claims that rapper Okyeame Kwame, was part of the people who took loans and misappropriated funds of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA).

He has explained that his earlier decision to ignore court summons pertaining to the subject matter was to allow him to gather more facts to back his claims.

In an interview with Joy Entertainment’s Ibrahim Ben-Bako at the sidelines of the third edition of ‘Paa Kow Fest’, Ambolley wondered why “a junior rapper like you wants to take a senior rapper, senior singer and senior composer to court.”

The ‘Simigwa Do’ hitmaker reckoned that if he wins the case and Okyeame Kwame does not apologise to him, he will also file a suit against the rapper.

“He started last year, sending me bailiff’s information about court and all that. I snubbed him because I know that he doesn’t know what he’s doing. Ben Brako, Tic Tac and a host of others have taken loans. I don’t see the reason… I will prove him wrong and if he doesn’t come home to see me, I will sue him.”

“Even if I have said that you’ve taken a loan, I haven’t insulted you that you’ve gone to steal or bear false witness against anyone. It’s a total wrong step [he is taking] because how many times does he want to do that?” he retorted.

“I want the case to be big so that I can provide my evidence in court for the whole world to see. Because there is no reason for me to get up and fabricate something on Okyeame Kwame…for what?”

About two years ago, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley alleged in an interview with MzGee on Accra-based 3 FM that Okyeame Kwame did not pay back a loan of GH¢50,000 the Obour administration gave to him from the coffers of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA).

Okyeame Kwame’s lawyers in a letter indicated that the statement made by Gyedu-Blay Ambolley was false and had dented the reputation of their client.

His solicitors cautioned that they will not hesitate to seek legal reparation if he fails to apologise and retract the false statement through the same medium he used within 72 hours but Mr Ambolley did not heed that caution. He was, thus, sued.