Some female fans of musician, Kwabena Kwabena, went a little bit wild during a performance at a Valentine’s Day themed show.

In a video posted online, some fans were seen unbuttoning the ‘Aso’ hitmaker’s shirt when he approached them while on stage. One lady hugged him while others got busy attempting to take off his shirt.

The artiste, who was left dumbfounded, smiled and watched his fans.

As they struggled, one of the security personnel helped Kwabena Kwabena to take off his shirt so he could perform one of his most popular songs; Adult Music.

During his performance, some fans could not help but touch him while he sang.

