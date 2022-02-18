Nicholas Nii Nortey Owuo was born for leadership with his graceful demeanour, impressive intellect, infectious humility and wisdom, conflict resolution skills and unifying disposition he ticks all the boxes and even presents more – tactful patience.

Royalty

Born into the principal Osu Mantse Stool House, the Owuo We, he exudes royalty through and through. He is a direct grandson of an illustrious Chief of the Osu people – Nii Noi Owuo II, the 17th Osu Mantse;

From the paternal side, his great grandmother hails from Adukpono We, occupants of the Osu Mantse Dzaasetse Stool and grandmother connects from both Dzenge We from Nungua and Odartey Sro-We of Osu, the occupants of the Osu Mantse Atofotse Stool.

From the maternal side, his great grandmother hails from Nii Ashong Kojo We, one of Osu Alata Mantse Stool House and grandmother also hails from Akoto We, one of Osu Alata Mantse Stool House, both maternal lineage hails from the Alata Quarters.

He was born to the late Mr Joseph Nicholas Nii Noi Owuo (alias People) and Madam Florence Anyekor Nunoo from Okanfra We, La on Tuesday, 20th December, 1977 and named Nicholas Nii Nortey Owuo.

Educational Background

When the very young Nicholas Nii Nortey Owuo started his primary education at the Osu Presbyterian Boys Primary School, he was quick to establish his leadership credentials and was chosen as the School Prefect for the 1990/1991 academic year at Boys School.

He later proceeded to the Osu Salem Junior Secondary School where he wrote the BECE in 1993 and passed with distinction. Nicholas, after JSS, gained admission to Mfantsipim School, Cape Coast in 1994 for his senior secondary education.

At Mfantsipim, he was a member of the lawn tennis, volleyball and table tennis school teams and he excelled in all these sports disciplines. He became a House Prefect for Bartels Sneath Middle Floor in 1996 and due to his exemplary leadership he was adjudged the ‘Best Prefect’ by the AFS club.

He continued to Takoradi Polytechnic (now Takoradi Technical University) in 1997 to pursue HND in Civil Engineering. As a sportsman, he played Basketball and Volleyball for Takoradi Polytechnic and was appointed Sports Chairman for the Polytechnic Engineering Students Association of Ghana, Takoradi Polytechnic Chapter in 2000.

In 2000, he successfully completed Takoradi Polytechnic with Higher National Diploma in Civil Engineering. He later pursued Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering at the KAAF University College, an affiliate of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and graduated with Second-Class Honours (Upper Division) in 2018.

He is married to Princess Cynthia Naa Yaa Opokua O. A. Owuo, a native of Akwamufie (the origin of Sei Kwame) but who was born and bred in Osu. They are blessed with three (3) lovely daughters namely Princess Shantel Naa Shormey Owuo, Princess Annabelle Naa Korlei Owuo and Princess Olivia Naa Ashiokai Owuo.

Working Experience

Nicholas has worked with numerous Building and Civil Engineering companies after school and has acquired a vast knowledge or experience in both building and civil engineering works.

After completion of his National Service in 2001, he was employed by Strescon Engineering Consultancy at Labone as an AUTOCAD Technician in Structural Detailing and was later transferred to the Prampram office in 2002

In 2003, he was employed by Hitracs Consult to supervise DFID Feeder Roads projects in the then Brong Ahafo Region. He was assigned to the Rehabilitation of the Bayaa-Hiamankye Feeder Roads in that Region.

In 2004, he joined Ablin Consult and was assigned to another DFID Feeder Roads Project as a consultant supervising representative. Later in 2005, he supervised a Restoration Project at Elmina in the Central Region.

In 2007, he joined the NYEP program by the Ministry of Manpower, Youth and Employment and was assigned to Ghana Highway Authority. He was posted to the Bridge Maintenance Unit at Kukurantumi until he was permanently employed by Ghana Highway Authority as Technician Engineer (CIVIL) in 2009.

In 2010, he entered the US after winning the 2008 US Diversity Visa Lottery program. He stayed in Bronx, New York for a while then later moved to Troy, New York. During his stay in US, he had the opportunity to travel across the length and breadth of the country.

He returned back to Ghana in May 2012 after his short stay in the States to continue with his work at Ghana Highway Authority. He was posted to the Bridge Maintenance Unit at Kukurantumi as a Supervising Engineer. He has travelled to the length and breadth of this country supervising bridge projects. He has executed the following bridge projects:

Construction of Tuobodom Toll Canopy (Bono East) – October, 2020

Repair works on Kaneshie Footbridge (West End) – June, 2020

Repair of Crash Barriers on the motorway (N1) – March, 2020

Repair of Ashaiman – Klagon Underpass Bottom Slab – February, 2020

Repair Works on Mallam Interchange – February, 2020

Construction of a 27.5m span Double Single Compact 200 Bailey Bridge on the Mankaho-Akwasua-Kyeraa Road (Ahafo Region) – December,2019 – January,2020

Repair works on Bailey Bridge on the Samreboi to Prestea road at Bisaaso-Western North Region, October, 2019

Repair works on Bailey Bridge on the Samreboi to Prestea road at Amoaku-Western North Region, October, 2019

Repair of culvert on the New Longoro – Kintampo Road-Bono East Region – May, 2019 – August, 2019

Construction of a footbridge at Asokore-Eastern Region, march, 2019

Construction of a 7-Bay Universal Bridge on the Nkwanta-Dambai Road-Volta Region, February, 2018- June, 2018

Repair works on Yapei bridge-N/R, November, 2017- December, 2017

Repair works on Steel Truss Bridge on the Takoradi to Agona Road at Apremendo- Western region, November, 2016

Repair works on Steel Truss Bridge on the Takoradi to Agona Road at Ewusie Joe- Western region, June, 2016

Construction of 2 no. Compact 200 Triple Single Bailey Bridge over river Kpeshie, Greater Accra Region, 2015

Repair works on Menji-Bui Bridge at Sabeye-Bono Region, June, 2014

Repair works on Bailey Bridge at Asutsuare, Greater Accra Region, May, 2014

International Exposure

During his stay in the United States of America, he made links with very important personalities and businesses. In 2009, he travelled to Germany for a training workshop in modern Concrete Technology. He has visited other important places in the world.

Peace and Unity Initiatives

After the confusion that erupted during the 2006 Osu Homowo festival celebration, he decided to investigate the Osu Mantse Stool chieftaincy dispute and that led to the writing of a book called Antiquity of the Osu Mantse Stool Succession. The purpose of the book is to address the Osu Mantse Stool Chieftaincy dispute.

In 2007, he formed the Concerned Youth Group of Osu to help resolve the Osu Mantse Stool chieftaincy disputes. After a press conference on 25th April 2007, the group petitioned the then government to set up a commission of inquiry to resolve the Osu Mantse Stool Chieftaincy disputes.

After the petition to the government, he was engaged by the Osu Traditional Council to serve as an Assistant Media Representative/PRO at the Secretariat office in Ridge and his main responsibility was to assist the PRO Department.

Two weeks after the petition, a new candidate emerged as Osu Mantse and the process was halted. The group re-petitioned the new government in 2009 to continue with the process but due to the political nature of the dispute the petition was abandoned.

During the 2009, Osu Homowo festival celebration, the Concerned Youth Group of Osu in collaboration with Finish Line Group organized some program of activities for the youth and these programmes were very successful.

Vision for Osu

Nii Nortey Owuo IV ascends the Osu Paramountcy at a time the World seems to be emerging from a very challenging Covid Pandemic and he is committed to meeting the aspirations of the people to restore hope for the future.

“Osu is great but with unity, hard work, peace and love we can make it greater. We have to liaise with the right State agencies, international partners and private organizations to develop infrastructure in Osu, strengthen the provision of social amenities for the people, provide job opportunities for all indigenes desirous to work and earn a living, and maintain the highest standards of sanitation so we can further enforce our status as a leading tourism hub in the country,” he outlines.

One of the pressing commitments is to organize an Investment Forum for selected local and foreign investors to explore ways of making more valuable investments in critical areas. Additionally, there is the plan to establish an Education Endowment Fund to provide scholarship opportunities to students to pursue various programmes at the tertiary level; “we are interested in all areas and we also want to encourage more girls to go into areas such as engineering and mathematics,” he further states.

Drawing from his engineering background, he says he would work to help address some of the pressing infrastructural and engineering challenges facing Osu.

The young leader brings onboard attributes of trustworthiness, creativity, patience, resourcefulness, respectfulness and determination. Over the years, he has also demonstrated resilience, discipline and dedication to duties. He is an enthusiastic leader passionate about unity and peace, and looks to the future with a lot of great expectations; “together we will win and Osu will stand tall.”