

A raging fire destroyed about 15 wooden structures at Official Town at Ashaiman on Friday, August 4 at about 5 pm.

One of the victims, Gladys Adenyo, in an interview with JoyNews said she only has her life, that of her three children and the clothes they were wearing at the time of the incident and is lost for words.

She and her children were under a tree opposite their house for fresh air when she noticed smoke emanating from one of the rooms.

They then rushed to alert neighbours who were in their rooms at the time with a resident dashing to Ashaiman Municipal Fire Station which was a few meters away.

After putting out the fire, Gladys with tears in her eyes said all their personal effects were gone.

“My children are wondering how they can be ready for school on Monday having lost their uniform, footwear, and books among other school items,” she said.

As a mother raising these children by herself, she is pleading with residents and others who are in a position, to help them in this difficult period.

“I’m pleading with anyone who comes across our situation to lend a helping hand because the fire has dealt us a big blow and have to start from scratch.

“As I speak with you, my children and I do not know where to spend the night because we have lost it all to the fire. I lost my iPhone and 800 cedis,” she narrated.

She is quite sad having relocated to Official Town just about three months ago.

We are informed that some neighbours were not home at the time of the incident.

Patience Awako, another victim, also requested assistance because she, her five children, and a hearing-impaired old lady with them do not have a place to sleep.

“We really need help. My last born is less than 3-year-old and we can start all over again if we get the needed help,” she cried.

The neighbours said the exact cause of the fire is unknown.

Assistant Divisional Fire Officer (ADOI) Matthew Kumi who is the Second in Command at the Ashaiman Municipal Fire Station said his team was able to fight the fire within 20 minutes.

“When the team got to the scene, we realised that we will need assistance. The firefighters from the station at the Tema Motorway sped off to the scene to assist.

“We were able to confine the fire and prevented it from spreading to help minimise the damage. No casualties were recorded but the victims lost so much including laptops, unspecified sums of money, and phones among other items,” he indicated.

ADOI Matthew Kumi revealed the team was able to salvage a wooden structure.

For him, it is early days yet to know the exact cause of the fire as an investigation into the fire has begun.

He advised residents of Ashaiman to desist from acts that are likely to cause fire as personnel continues to embark on education aimed at fire prevention.

He encouraged residents to place distress calls to the Ghana National Fire Service where necessary on 192 or 112.

“We don’t charge for firefighting so don’t hesitate to call us when you need help,” he urged.