A female fire officer, Cynthia Moale, stationed at Salaga has lost her life in a gory accident on the Tamale-Salaga highway.

Madam Moale died on the spot with several others injured in the accident which occurred on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

The vehicle with registration number AS 3854 – E travelling to Salaga is said to have somersaulted near Fuu in the North East Gonja District.

The accident vehicle

Though the cause of the accident is not immediately known, some passengers revealed the driver of the bus handed over to a second driver after he felt dizzy.

The incident happened about five minutes after the second driver took over the vehicle.

The injured persons, according to reports, were rushed to the Tamale Teaching Hospital where they are undergoing treatment.