The body of another miner has been discovered and retrieved from a tunnel at the Gbane mine in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region.

This brings the death toll from the accident to 10.

The miners were trapped underground after water rushed into their the mining pit following a downpour, Monday night.

They died as a result of drowning.

Nine bodies were recovered on Wednesday dawn by rescuers and released by Police to the families for burial, while three others were unaccounted for.

One of the three has now been found.

Confirming the news, Upper East Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP David Fianko-Okyere, said it was the body of a 28-year-old miner found by the rescue team at about 8:30 pm, Thursday.

He said the body has been released to the family for burial.