Ghana international, Andre Ayew, has been released by English Championship side, Swansea City, the club has confirmed.

Andre finished the 2020/21 season as the top scorer for the past two seasons, amassing 35 goals since returning from a loan spell at Fenerbahce.

However, the U20 FIFA World Cup winner failed to propel the club to book a Premier League qualification.

The Swans lost 2-0 to Brentford in the final playoff at Wembley.

The Ghana captain has been a key player for the club since returning to the club from West Ham.

With the club restructuring for next season, Ayew’s contract ended at the end of the season and will not be renewed by the club.

Other players, who will leave the club, are Kieron Freeman, Declan John and Barrie McKay.

Andre Ayew, who is now a free agent, has been linked to Crystal Palace among other clubs this summer.

He is expected to team up with his Ghana national teammate for the international friendlies against Ivory Coast and Morocco this month.

Ghana will host Ivory Coast at the Cape Coast Stadium before travelling to Rabat for the game against Morocco.