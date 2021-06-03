Former Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, was laid in state ahead of his official burial.

The funeral rites of the politician, popularly known as Sir John, were held at the Sakora Wonoo Junior High School, in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti Region where his family, friends and residents of the community, filed past his remains to pay their last respects.

High-ranking politicians, including the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia attended the funeral to bid their colleague farewell.

Below are pictures: