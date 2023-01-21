Celebrated Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has gotten the internet buzzing after she dropped photos from her exquisite flight to the United States of America.
The actress did not disclose the purpose of the trip. However, from the caption, it looked as if Fella Makafui needed a break from Ghana.
Captioning the post on her Instagram page, she wrote: “I’m out ✈️.”
