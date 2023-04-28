Actress Fella Makafui has sworn to go Heaven and beyond to track her employee who is allegedly on the run with her GHS 50,000.

Her employee, who she identified simply as Georgina, is allegedly on the run after blocking Fella across all platforms.

According to Fella, the money is as a result of chains of businesses she owns, which she has invested with her time, sleep and effort.

She further indicated that she has recieved a call from a man purporting to be a police officer who has issued threats to her for calling her employee out.

“My Employee has stolen my money. My team and I can’t find her anywhere . She has blocked us on all platforms . I only received a call from one man who claimed to be an officer threatening me . Gina, I know you seeing this, kindly send me my 50k. That’s my sweat! [sic],” she tweeted.

Fella, who has suffered similar fate in the past, said she is not taking the situation lightly this time around, adding that she has made her search for the ‘thief’ her priority.

To think I’m praying to God 24/7 ,investing and putting in my energy and my employee dey enjoy my sweat. Na why them no dey help people. I employed you with a kind heart so my God sef won’t let you rest . If you like ,hide ! I WILL FIND YOU AND TAKE EVERY PENY . ON GOD ! — Fella Precious Makafui (@fellamakafui_) April 26, 2023

She has blamed herself for putting too much trust in her employee who reached out to her in search of job via social media.

Fella Makafui has involved the East Legon police in her quest to locate Gina.

READ ALSO