‘Honour thy father’ appears to be missing in a young Nigerian’s scripture as he faces his father man to man over feeding money.

The individual, identified as Abuchi, engaged his father in a physical fight in Abia State, Nigeria as neighbours struggled to intervene.



According to Lindaikejiblog, the son claimed his father had not given him a penny for food since lockdown began last April.

Consequently, the demand for money led to an argument that quickly turned physical.

In a video circulating online, the defensive father was not ready to allow his son ride over him as he suffers to maintain balance.