Residents of Offuman in the Techiman North District of the Bono East Region are gripped with fear following the tragic death of 25-year-old John Daizy.

John was shot dead during a funeral in Jema, in the Kintampo South District of the Bono East region on February 4, 2024.

The incident occurred while some bodyguards of Collins Ameyaw, who claims to be the Paramount Chief of the Offuman Traditional Council, were firing musketry to welcome him to the funeral grounds.

Unfortunately, during this process, Peter Fordjour, a member of Collins Ameyaw’s bodyguards, fired a shot that killed John Daizy instantly.

Prompt action was taken by the police, who swiftly apprehended one of the bodyguards, Kwaku Gyamfi, whom they accused of committing the crime.

Gyamfi has since been placed behind bars.

However, some residents of Offuman suspect foul play, noting that, Gyamfi is being used as a scapegoat.

They demand the arrest of Peter Fordjour, whom they believe to be the actual culprit, so that justice can be served in a competent court of law.

The mother of the deceased, Abiba Issaka, who resides in Offuman, has been relentlessly crying out for justice for her departed son, who was her only child.

Additionally, other allegations have surfaced against Mr. Collins Ameyaw Bawuah and his bodyguards, including an attack on Nana Owusu Nkwantabisa, the Gyaasehene of the Offuman Traditional Area, and causing a disturbance during the celebration of the Fofie Yam Festival on September 8, 2023, led by Nana Kwasi Ababio, the Nyansu Chief Priest.

These allegations add to the tensions and concerns within the community.

Given the gravity of the situation, residents are calling on President Akufo-Addo, the Bono East Regional Minister, Kwasi Adu Gyan, the Techiman North District Chief Executive, Addo Donkor Everson, and the appropriate security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and ensure that the actual perpetrator is brought to justice.

