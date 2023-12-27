An aspirant in the upcoming New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primaries, Kwaku Owiredu Sarpong, has withdrawn from the race set for January 27, 2024 in the Fanteakwa South constituency.

He said it was a difficult choice for him, and it took him some time to reach this conclusion.

His decision, he said, stemmed from extensive consultations with his family, team, constituents, well-wishers, and supporters.

“Alongside personal reflection, it was driven by various considerations for the New Patriotic Party’s success in the 2024 Fanteakwa South Constituency and the ‘Breaking the Eight’ Presidential elections.”

He expressed his deepest regrets to sympathisers who had expressed hope in his leadership, vision and promised his unwavering support to the party.

“A special thank you to donors who contributed, both financially and with goods. I promise to return all resources to the constituency through the Ageorgia Foundation for party activities and humanitarian aid.

“Above all, I promise my loyalty to the New Patriotic Party and pledge complete support to the candidate who wins the contest, aiming for a historic victory in the 2024 general elections,” he said.

