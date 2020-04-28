Rufftown Records signee, Fantana, is already fed with some female musicians who she says are only focused on beefs rather than quality music.

She said most of these musicians were more focused on being ‘queens’ of the Ghana Music industry rather than building brands for international markets.

Though she failed to mention names, Fantana said there were only two female musicians with international recognition, making the rest nothing but local champions.

Fantana took to Instagram to vent her frustration with her cohorts whom she described as ‘low class’, comparing them to the outfits they wear.

The Rich Gyal Anthem hitmaker also said even though she is new in the game, she has already grown tired of the unseriousness in the music industry.